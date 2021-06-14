GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,990 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.43% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $187,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.87. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

