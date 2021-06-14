GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) versus Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) Financial Review

Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alfi and GDS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A GDS 0 1 7 1 3.00

GDS has a consensus price target of $101.37, indicating a potential upside of 27.24%. Given GDS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than Alfi.

Profitability

This table compares Alfi and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alfi N/A N/A N/A GDS -14.32% -5.18% -1.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alfi and GDS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alfi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GDS $879.54 million 16.93 -$97.38 million ($0.72) -110.65

Alfi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS.

Summary

GDS beats Alfi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alfi Company Profile

Alfi, Inc. provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc. was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

