Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the May 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Geberit alerts:

OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $74.08 on Monday. Geberit has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $74.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.37.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.