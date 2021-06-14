Geeq Trading Down 14.4% This Week (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $318,876.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001324 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Geeq has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

