Genaro Network Market Capitalization Tops $7.34 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $7.34 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00063996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.35 or 0.00797443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00084517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.39 or 0.08021246 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

