General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Down 44.4% in May

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GAM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,856. General American Investors has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 93,053 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in General American Investors by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

