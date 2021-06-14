General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,923 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $714,522,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 9,183.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after buying an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $82,781,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

