General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,079 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned about 0.05% of General Mills worth $20,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.28. The company had a trading volume of 51,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,186. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

