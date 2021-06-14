Genesis Shards 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $239,535.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 39.2% against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $239,535.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00062413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00174131 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00186959 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.39 or 0.01081546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,191.03 or 1.00066935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

