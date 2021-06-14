Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.04% from the company’s current price.

GENI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

GENI stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

