GeoCoin (GEO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,538.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $1,538.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00059459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.64 or 0.00440144 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,347.43 or 0.99969557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00033149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00063377 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.