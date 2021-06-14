Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the May 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDLLF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Geodrill from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Geodrill from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

GDLLF opened at $2.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80. Geodrill has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

