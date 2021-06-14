George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 386,500 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the May 13th total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 429.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WNGRF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of George Weston from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

Shares of WNGRF stock opened at $98.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.79. George Weston has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.52.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

