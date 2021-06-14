GeyserCoin Market Cap Reaches $60,507.72 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $60,507.72 and approximately $8.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88,525.33 or 2.19950470 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,518,836 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

