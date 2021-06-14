Ghost Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Ghost coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $328,500.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ghost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00059292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00022767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.65 or 0.00808915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.43 or 0.07954312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00083408 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,612,012 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.