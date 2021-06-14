Giant Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded down 56.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Giant coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a market cap of $33,381.99 and approximately $4.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00024579 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000745 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001438 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 124.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003100 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,207,514 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

