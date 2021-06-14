Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 615,800 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the May 13th total of 934,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 853,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Shares of GILT opened at $10.87 on Monday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at $3,585,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at $3,787,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,510,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.