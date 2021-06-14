GINcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, GINcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $292,420.23 and approximately $1.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,005.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.20 or 0.06432161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.51 or 0.00446213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $632.76 or 0.01581697 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00146602 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.78 or 0.00709351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.00431598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006114 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00040455 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

GINcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

