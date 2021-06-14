Gitcoin (GTC) Price Up 23.8% Over Last Week

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $148.71 million and approximately $48.61 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $10.47 or 0.00025939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00062689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.43 or 0.00793577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.76 or 0.08048401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00084493 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

