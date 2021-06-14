Gitcoin Trading 23.8% Higher This Week (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $148.71 million and $48.61 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $10.47 or 0.00025939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00062689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.43 or 0.00793577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.76 or 0.08048401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00084493 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

GTC is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

