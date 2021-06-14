Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Aegis started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,138.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

