Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.98

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 1360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOD shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

The company has a market cap of $836.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

