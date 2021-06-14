Glitch (GLCH) Market Cap Reaches $35.63 Million

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001257 BTC on exchanges. Glitch has a market capitalization of $35.63 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Glitch has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00054801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00160316 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00185090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.22 or 0.01036569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,257.94 or 0.99929074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 72,169,869 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

