Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Gap Down to $5.64

Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.64, but opened at $5.51. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $667.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

