Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Gap Down to $5.64

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.64, but opened at $5.51. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 515.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

