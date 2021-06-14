Global-e Online Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:GLBE) Quiet Period Will End on June 21st

Global-e Online’s (NASDAQ:GLBE) quiet period will expire on Monday, June 21st. Global-e Online had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 12th. The total size of the offering was $375,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During Global-e Online’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $46.52 on Monday. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

