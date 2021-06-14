Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Shares Gap Down to $27.22

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.22, but opened at $26.66. Global Partners shares last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 2,289 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Global Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $901.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.97%.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 20,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $570,073.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $70,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 70.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

