Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Shares Gap Down to $27.22

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.22, but opened at $26.66. Global Partners shares last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 2,289 shares.

GLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Global Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $901.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 23.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.97%.

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 20,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $570,073.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $70,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 70.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

