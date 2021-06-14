Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the May 13th total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 984,036 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,052,000. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSL stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $21.45. 6,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $778.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.18. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.