Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $174,551.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00059560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00022625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.09 or 0.00801006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.74 or 0.07953216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00083153 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

GSC is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.