Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the May 13th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWHP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 212,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,509. Global WholeHealth Partners has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55.

Get Global WholeHealth Partners alerts:

About Global WholeHealth Partners

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.