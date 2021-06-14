Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.26 and last traded at $31.26. Approximately 9,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 21,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55.

