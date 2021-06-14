Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the May 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VPN opened at $17.43 on Monday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34.

