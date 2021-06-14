Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) Trading 0.8% Higher

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.52 and last traded at $23.35. 90,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 149,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.