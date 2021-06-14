Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG) Shares Up 0.5%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.72 and last traded at $50.58. 12,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 33,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.