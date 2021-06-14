GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 91.1% in May

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the May 13th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 737.5 days.
Shares of GMO Internet stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. GMO Internet has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.04.
About GMO Internet
