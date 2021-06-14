GoChain Hits Market Cap of $29.69 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoChain has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. GoChain has a total market cap of $29.69 million and approximately $691,761.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007963 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000427 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000986 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,136,024,072 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,149,080 coins. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

