GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in GoDaddy by 176.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $272,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 43,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $18,706,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDDY opened at $82.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.92. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 78.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

