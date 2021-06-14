Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at HSBC from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 158.96% from the stock’s previous close.

GOL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Shares of GOL opened at $10.04 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

