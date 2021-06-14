Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $10.78

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $10.52. Gold Fields shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 95,982 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 838,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 231,519 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.