Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $10.78

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $10.52. Gold Fields shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 95,982 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have commented on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68.
About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.
