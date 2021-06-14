Gold Poker Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $16,881.16 and $5.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00063107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00165666 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00186040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.65 or 0.01032147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,191.72 or 1.00287120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

