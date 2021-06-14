Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the May 13th total of 280,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.
Shares of ELKMF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.14. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,411. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04. Gold Road Resources has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.43.
About Gold Road Resources
See Also: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.