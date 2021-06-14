Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is FCA Corp TX’s 6th Largest Position

FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 2.0% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FCA Corp TX owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $84.80 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

