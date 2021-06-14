Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,040,623 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 212.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040,623 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Datadog worth $127,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Datadog by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Datadog by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 83,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Datadog by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of DDOG traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.49. 76,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,796. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of -696.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,759.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $885,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,228,315 shares of company stock valued at $103,485,021. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

