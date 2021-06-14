Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 383,513 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.32% of PPG Industries worth $115,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.27. 9,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

