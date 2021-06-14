Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 60,684 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,684 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.80% of EastGroup Properties worth $103,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,076,000 after buying an additional 33,596 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 14.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EGP stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $170.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,501. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.47 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.01. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

