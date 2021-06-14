Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 67,723 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,723 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of The Travelers Companies worth $119,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.94. 19,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,395. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

