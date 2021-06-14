Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 69,454 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,454 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $124,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,783,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,104,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.62. 2,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,730. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.