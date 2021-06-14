Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Molina Healthcare worth $103,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,494. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.26.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

