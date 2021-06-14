Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $103.82 Million Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,751 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of Tenet Healthcare worth $103,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

THC stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.58. 15,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,160. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,643,287 shares of company stock valued at $141,375,559 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

